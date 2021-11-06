Singham 3: Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty To Release The Cop Flick In 2023 Independence Day Weekend?

With the latest Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi that paved the way for the director's cop universe with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's cameo in it, fans cannot get enough of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. To double the excitement now, the latest development suggests that Ajay's Singham 3 will be released in the 2023 Independence Day weekend. Not only this, but the movie will revolve around the Indo-Pak conflict that will inevitably witness even more adrenaline rush on the cop flick.

Talking about the same, a source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla stating that Singham 3 is one of the most ambitious patriotic films that Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have been working on and is set against the backdrop of the turbulent Indo-Pak relationship. The source went on to say that the plot of the movie holds special to the stakeholders and has Kashmir in its background. The source said that the vibe and plot of Singham 3 only suggest that the makers release it in the 2023 Independence Day weekend. The report further said that the movie will celebrate Independence in a true sense for every Indian.

Ajay Devgn's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Actor Says Show Pushed Him Beyond His Comfort Zone

The source added that the makers will be shooting Singham 3 in Kashmir and Delhi and that the preparations for the same have already begun. The movie will reportedly go on floors in the month of September or October next year and the crew will be given the needed security by the officials during the same post-Independence Day celebrations next year. The official announcement by the makers regarding the movie is expected to be done soon. The source hinted that Singham 3 is touted to be one of the most relevant movies of the cop universe. Inevitably, the movie will also expect an extended cameo by Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty is expected to work on the project extensively after wrapping up his movie Cirkus with Ranveer.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn Takes On The Ultimate Survival Challenge In The Latest Teaser

Talking about Rohit Shetty's recently released Sooryavanshi, it stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie has got the cash registers ringing again at the box office reportedly with the audience hailing it as a family entertainer. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Kumud Mishra, Niketan Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.