Sitar Maestro Pandit Debu Chaudhuri Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Sitar Maestro Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri, who was widely known as Debu Chaudhuri passed away. The 85-year-old died on Saturday (May 1, 2021), in Delhi due to COVID-19 complications. As per the reports, Pandit Debu Chaudhuri was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, New Delhi, earlier this week after he tested positive for COVID-19 and his oxygen saturation levels dropped.

The sources suggest that the legendary sitarist's condition worsened by Friday (April 30, 2021) evening, after which he was put to non-invasive ventilator support. Pandit Debu Chaudhuri breathed his last on the early hours of May 1, Saturday.

Prateek Chaudhuri, the son of Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri, shared the news of his father's demise with a Facebook post. "My Father, The Legend of Sitar, Pandit Debu Chaudhuri... is no more. He was admitted with Covid along with dementia complications and was put in ICU on ventilator around midnight today (1st May 2021)..after which he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived.....In spite of all efforts and prayers, he could not be saved. A to the World of Sitar and Indian Music. Great loss. In grief..Prateek Chaudhuri (myself) Runa Chaudhuri (my wife), Rayana Chaudhuri (my daughter), and Adhiraj Chaudhuri (my son)," he wrote.

Pandit Debu Chaudhuri, who was a torch bearer of the Senia Gharana, had an illustrious career that spanned over 6 decades. He had won several awards and accolades including the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhooshan and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award for his contribution towards Indian music. He was also the composer of eight new ragas, and was also an accomplished author and educationalist.