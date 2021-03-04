Slumdog Millionaire Star Madhur Mittal Booked For Sexual Assault; Actor Urges People To Not Jump To Conclusion

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal was booked under section 354, 354A, 354B, 509, 323 of the IPC on February 23 at the Khar Police Station. An FIR has been filed by his former girlfriend accusing him of sexually assaulting and battering her on February 13 at her Mumbai residence.

A report in Bombay Times has revealed that Madhur has denied all the allegations. The actor, who is currently shooting in Jaipur, has called the allegations "untrue" and "extremely disturbing". He went on to share that he was disturbed by the reports and WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating his character.

He claimed that the messages have been forwarded for weeks in casting directors' groups and they are now denying him work. He told the entertainment portal, "I'm the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine."

Madhur concluded his statement by saying, "I urge everyone to not jump to conclusions about me through these one-sided reports in the media. I have faith in the law and the actual truth shall be out soon."

Meanwhile, a source close to his former girlfriend revealed that the two met through common friends and dated for about two months. After parting ways, the source said "Madhur couldn't deal with the breakup".

He flew back to Mumbai amid his shooting in Jaipur and "entered her Bandra residence on February 13. Unable to take rejection, he tried to force himself on her. He tried to see her again on the February 15, but the girl's lawyer Niranjani Shetty asked him to leave the premises, and he complied."

The accuser's lawyer Niranjani Shetty told Bombay Times that the accuser's friend reached out seeking help. Shetty revealed that the girl "had sustained injuries under the eye, neck and lips."

"Our concern was her safety, so I sent a letter by post to the police station. I personally went to the Crime Against Women Cell (CAWC). They later called us and the FIR was filed. You cannot hit a woman, period." Niranjani Shetty, added that it doesn't matter how long the two have been in a relationship but men need to learn to accept a 'no'. The psyche of entitled behaviour needs to change and they need to be held accountable for their actions.

