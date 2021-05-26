Sneha Ullal Looks Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Twin Sister In Her Latest Picture!

In 2005, actress Sneha Ullal made her Bollywood debut with Lucky: No Time For Love opposite Salman Khan. Post the release of the film, she became a hot topic of discussion because of her striking similarities in appearance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Unfortunately, the comparison didn't help her as an actor, but even today she's recognised as the lookalike of Aishwarya Rai.

Sneha who's quite active on social media, shared a picture of her bridal avatar on her Instagram page and guess what? Netizens have flooded the comment section of her Instagram post with replies like 'Hey Aishwarya, You look exactly like Aishwarya, You look like Aishwarya's twin sister, etc.

Speaking of her bridal avatar that Sneha shared on Instagram, it might be a still from her films or a picture from her recent photoshoot. Needless to mention, Sneha is looking simply gorgeous in her traditional avatar.

Sneha Ullal Is Not Bothered By Comparisons With Aishwarya Rai; 'I Am Comfortable In My Own Skin'

On a related note, not so long ago, Sneha had spoken about being compared to Aishwarya Rai and told IANS, "I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn't bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasised the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such a big deal."

Did you know in an old interview after the release of Lucky: No Time for Love, Sneha had expressed her disappointment for being compared to the Devdas actress?

SCARY! Aishwarya Rai Lookalike Sneha Ullal Was Diagnosed With This Blood-Related Illness!

In 2006, while speaking to a media portal, she had said, "I am a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the film industry but to be very honest I am not really happy being compared to her for my looks. I want to have my own individuality. What can I do if I look like her? I don't want to be so but can't change my looks now. I love to be known and recognized for my own work and achievements."

With respect to work, Sneha was last seen in web series Expiry Date that released on ZEE5 last year.