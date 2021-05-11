Soha Ali Khan On Kareena And Saif's Second Son: Inaaya Is Going To Be An Amazing Older Sister

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu shares a close bond with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's older son Taimur. The two kids often took social media by storm with their adorable pictures from their play dates.

In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Soha said that she feels her daughter Inaaya would be an amazing older sister to Kareena-Saif's second son as well. The power couple was blessed with a baby boy in February this year.

Speaking about Inaaya, the Rang De Basanti actress told Zoom Digital, "She's very caring and protective. She's going to be an amazing older sister. She said that her daughter shares a few qualities with her father Kunal Kemmu and added, "I think she's a lot like Kunal (Kemmu) - expressive, emotional, sensitive and she has the most infectious smile and a mischievous glint in her eye - like Kunal."

Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Kunal Kemmu had opened up on Taimur and Inaaya's reaction after the birth of Kareena's second child and said, "Be it Taimur or Inaaya, I think most of their reactions are based on how we react. Having said that, the kids are happy and blessed to have a new member in the family. He was born in unprecedented times, and I wish him good health."

On the other hand, Kareena too, spoke about the new addition to the family in a recent interview and revealed that her mother-in-law and Soha's mother Sharmila Tagore is yet to see her second baby boy. She added that they all are 'waiting' to come together as a family and spend some time together with her.

Speaking about movies, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.