Soha Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh: First Year Is Always About A Lot Of Firsts

Soha Ali Khan recently opened up about becoming aunty once again to Kareena and Saif's second child Jeh. The actress said that she is excited about the arrival of her new nephew and to witness all of his firsts.

Talking about welcoming Jeh she said in an interview, "It is lovely to have a new baby in the family always and to see how they grow because the first year is always about a lot of firsts. So, this is always an exciting time."

Recalling when Inaaya was born, Soha said that her sister-in-law Kareena helped her a lot. Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu welcomed daughter Inaaya in 2017. Meanwhile, Kareena gave birth to Taimur just a few months before, in 2016.

Soha Ali Khan On Kareena And Saif's Second Son: Inaaya Is Going To Be An Amazing Older Sister

Soha said that it was helpful to have someone in the family with a 9 months old baby. She told India Today, "Kareena was very concerned and always asked after me and had a lot of useful things to share because it is very important to recycle things amongst new parents. Certainly, it was very useful to have someone in the family have a baby 9 months before me because I could save on lots of things."

Soha often shared pictures of Inaaya's play dates with Taimur. Recently, Kareena shared a photo of Taimur and Inaaya after a swimming session at the pool in their new house. Talking about Kareena, Soha added, "Kareena and I would often talk about the changes that our bodies went through during the pregnancy, lack of sleep and, of course, the feeling after having a baby. It was very comforting to have her around."

Kareena Kapoor Proudly Shares Clip Of Her Billboard At Times Square In New York City, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Soha become an aunt for the fourth time, after Saif kids Jeh and Taimur with Kareena and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with Amrita Singh.