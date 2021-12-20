Soha Ali Khan Remembers First Time When She Held Taimur Ali Khan, Shares Unseen Pic With Him

Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his 5th birthday today (December 20). The cutie patootie who is also the favourite child of the paparazzi has been flooded with birthday wishes from netizens and some members of the film fraternity. Now his aunt and actress Soha Ali Khan also took to her social media handle to wish her nephew. Soha remembered the first time when she had held baby Tim Tim in her arms and shared an unseen picture with him from when he was an infant.

Talking about the same, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture wherein a baby Taimur Ali Khan can be seen nestled in her arms. Taimur is looking breathtakingly cute in the picture as the Rang De Basanti actress looks at him in a loving manner. Soha then also shared a picture of Taimur with her daughter Inaaya.

Inaaya and Taimur can be seen sitting on a floating tube and can be seen sharing a goofy moment. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen wearing a red and white frock while Taimur can be seen wearing a white Kurta. Inaaya can be seen holding her brother's hand while he can be seen keeping his hand near his eyes. The picture is too adorable to witness and is sibling love at its best. Soha Ali Khan captioned the same stating, "I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon." Take a look at her post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick to comment under Soha Ali Khan's post stating, "We are missing all of you. Very soon." Fans also showered the post with several red heart emojis. Earlier, the Jab We Met actress had given a glimpse of Taimur's birthday decorations wherein one could see a silver 5 number balloon hinting at Tim Tim's age along with some blue balloons. Kareena had earlier today shared a video of Taimur's first walk and fall while doing so. She had stated, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure... you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger. Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you Mera Beta."