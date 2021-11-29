Soha Ali Khan Says Paparazzi Does Not Scare Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Not every star kid is okay with paparazzi clicking their picture anywhere and everywhere, but actress Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who is just four-year-old, has already gotten used to media's attention and doesn't fear the cameras following her outside her house.

Speaking about the same, Soha tells a leading daily that earlier, Inaaya used to ask questions about the paparazzi, but she doesn't get anxious and rather tries to takes it in her stride.

Soha tells Hindustan Times, "When she was little, she used to ask me, 'Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures'. She really didn't know what was happening and whether it was something that happened to everybody. She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn't know are taking pictures of her."

She further adds, "Inaaya grasped that concept. Now, it doesn't scare her. It doesn't make her anxious. She sort of takes it in her stride. We also don't try to whisk her away or anything."

In the same interview, the Rang De Basanti actress asserts that sometimes, Inaaya tells her parents not to take her pictures at home, but she has not yet said that when she goes out with them or when she is being papped.

Soha says, "There are many times at home where she will tell me not to take her photograph or her video. And I respect that. She hasn't yet said that when we go out and when she is being papped. But that would be something because sometimes these pictures are taken without your consent. That is something that my husband and other members of my family have signed up for, but it's not something that she signed up for. So that is a conversation that she and I could have at a later stage but at the moment."