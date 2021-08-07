Soha Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Daughter Inaaya's First Step At Her Big School

Soha Ali Khan's fans were left gushing with the cuteness in her latest post. The actress shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya starting her first day in her school. Soha also shared an apt caption with the same.

Talking about the same, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture that shows Inaaya climbing the stairs of her big school. Even though one cannot see the little munchkin's face, she looks super cute in a printed yellow frock. The Rang De Basanti actress captioned the same stating, "Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically #alwaysascending #big school." Take a look at the picture.

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the picture stating, "Mahsha'Allah My Jaan is growing up." While Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan also poured in some love for Inaaya. Shweta wrote, "All the best little Inaaya."

Soha Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh: First Year Is Always About A Lot Of Firsts

Recently Soha Ali Khan had opened up about her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcoming their second son Jeh earlier this year. The Tum Mile actress revealed to a publication stating, "It is lovely to have a new baby in the family always and to see how they grow because the first year is always about a lot of firsts. So, this is always an exciting time."

Soha Ali Khan On Kareena And Saif's Second Son: Inaaya Is Going To Be An Amazing Older Sister

Not only this, but Soha Ali Khan also said that Kareena Kapoor Khan had helped her a lot when her daughter Inaaya was born back in the year 2017. Interestingly, Kareena was also a new mother back then, having welcomed her first son Taimur a year before in 2016. Soha further added, "Kareena was very concerned and always asked after me and had a lot of useful things to share because it is very important to recycle things amongst new parents. Certainly, it was very useful to have someone in the family have a baby 9 months before me because I could save on lots of things." Adding further about her camaraderie with the Jab We Met actress during this phase, Soha said, "Kareena and I would often talk about the changes that our bodies went through during the pregnancy, lack of sleep and, of course, the feeling after having a baby. It was very comforting to have her around."