Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore And Inaaya Remember Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi On His Death Anniversary

Soha Ali Khan along with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her mother Sharmila Tagore remembered her father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the occasion of his death anniversary today (September 22). Soha shared some pictures of herself along with her mother and daughter offering prayers to her late father's tombstone. She also shared a heartfelt caption for the same.

Talking about the same, Soha Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share pictures wherein she along with Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore are offering their prayers to the decorated tombstone of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In another picture, the Rang De Basanti actress can be seen guiding Inaaya to offer the Dua properly. In the last picture, one can see the lovely shot of a fountain near the tombstone.

Soha Ali Khan Gives A Glimpse Of Jeh's First Rakhi With Her Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan captioned the post stating, "You are never dead to us until we forget you" along with a red heart emoji. She also used the hashtags of 'In Memory' and '10 years' in the caption. Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Kritika Kamra also poured in some love on the post. Take a look at Soha's post.

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan also shared a delightful picture wherein she can be seen posing with her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya along with their pet dog in toe. By the looks of it, the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actress might be in the Pataudi village to spend some time with her mother. She captioned the post stating, "Three generations of women! (and a dog)." Take a look at the picture.

Soha Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh: First Year Is Always About A Lot Of Firsts

Apart from that, Soha Ali Khan shared some throwback pictures of her father on her Instagram story. The song 'Woh Jo Ham' by Begum Akhtar could be seen amidst the backdrop of the timeless pictures of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Lastly, the Dil Maange More actress had also shared a picture of herself along with her daughter Inaaya looking at the pictures which she captioned it stating her father's birth and death anniversary namely "05.01.1941-22.09.2011." Mansoor Ali Khan was also known as Tiger Pataudi. He was the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team.