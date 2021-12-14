Sohail Khan's Wife Seema Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had also revealed that they have contracted the virus.

As per an ANI report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that it was Seema who first got COVID-19. It was at a get-together party at Karan Johar's house on December 8 where Kareena and Amrita also got it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

The ANI report further stated that the BMC said that Seema had minor symptoms. When the COVID-19 report came positive on December 11, Kareena and Amrita also got themselves tested and they found out that they too are COVID-19 positive.

BMC issued a statement that read, "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for #Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test." They have also sealed Kareena's residence and instructed the people who came in contact with either her or Amrita, to undergo an RT-PCR test. Kareena and Amrita are currently quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, a Pinkvilla report stated that Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kumar has also tested positive for COVID-19. It quoted a source as saying, "Maheep Kapoor is Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever. She is currently isolated and like a responsible citizen has informed all the near and dear ones she was in contact with to get tested for Covid-19."