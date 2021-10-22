Somy Ali Calls Aryan Khan's Case An 'Epitome Of Hypocrisy'; Says 'Let This Kid Go'

Former actress Somy Ali is one of the celebrities who has been openly supporting Aryan Khan and his family ever since the star kid got arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case.

After Aryan's bail was rejected by a special NDPS court in Mumbai, Ali came out in support of Aryan again and penned a note in which she called his case an 'epitome of hypocrisy'.

Somy took to her Instagram handle, "Yes, let's ruin a 23-year-old young man's life to show how law abiding the police are while people have literally gotten away with murder including celebrities and their children. How is this justice? Murders are okay, but experimenting with drugs which every kid/teenager universally does is more of a heinous crime allegedly than brutal rapes of young girls, boys and women. Fuck this abuse of power and injustice. This is the epítome of hypocrisy. #letthiskidsgo And, yes, at my age a 23-year-old is a kid. This is complete horseshit! #freearyan #nomorescapegoats #stopcorruption".

Have a look at her post.

Previously, Somy had also written an open letter for India Today in which she had claimed that Aryan is being targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son.

Somy Ali Claims Aryan Khan Is Being 'Used' By Judicial System; 'Why Are We Making Him Sound Like A Monster?'

"This is about a 23-year-old young man who is being dragged through the mud solely because he is the son of significantly famous parents. I will admit that I can't make a case on anyone's innocence or guilt, because I do not have facts or enough evidence to announce my own personal verdict as I am neither a Judge nor a Jury in the literal sense. But I will say this, Aryan and other young men and women of his age will experiment with drugs as that is simply called being a young adult or human. At the risk of haters and trolls, who I deem to be miserable beings by putting others down where their own lives are in complete shambles, I feel nothing but sad for Aryan. I feel pain for his parents as I can't begin to imagine what they must be enduring having their son dragged in this mess. Whether he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, or whether he did try drugs. Who gives a damn? Law enforcement is not a deterrent when it comes to drugs. They are throwing this young man under the bus to distract from their inadequacies and lack of doing actual police work," an excerpt from her letter read.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Somy Ali Slams Judicial System, Says 'My Heart Goes To Shah Rukh And Gauri'

Speaking about Aryan, the star kid is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail and his judicial custody has been extended till October 30. Meanwhile, his legal team has moved High Court for his bail, the hearing for which has been listed on October 26.