Somy Ali Claims Aryan Khan Is Being 'Used' By Judicial System; 'Why Are We Making Him Sound Like A Monster?'

Last week, Somy Ali had taken to her Instagram page to pen a note in which she had extended her support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who is currently in judicial custody in connection with a drugs-on-cruise case. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the former actress has opened up on why she decided to speak up in their favour.

Somy told Hindustan Times that Aryan and his parents are going through unfathomable circumstances and as a human rights activist, she has never refrained from helping anyone who is going through hell.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Somy Ali Slams Judicial System, Says 'My Heart Goes To Shah Rukh And Gauri'

"As a human rights activist and the founder of an NGO, it is ingrained in me to never back down from helping anyone who is going through hell. And, right now this young man, Aryan and his parents are going through unfathomable circumstances. Therefore, if I can use my voice to raise awareness of the idiocy of what the law enforcement is displaying then why the hell not speak up?," Somy told the tabloid.

In her Instagram page, Somy had admitted that she had herself smoked pot with late actress Divya Bharti on the sets of Andolan.

Elaborating further on it, she told the leading daily, "I tried it at 15, then later with Divya (Bharti, late actor) during Andolan's (1995) shoot. It's just something teenagers and young adults try and some enjoy it while others opt out. I realised it wasn't for me. As for what is and has been done to Aryan is pretty obvious. Shah Rukh is Bollywood's number one star literally to an extent where David Letterman flew to India to expose the epitome of his success. It is evident that the judicial system has solely one agenda here and that is to prove to the public that we do not care that a young man is the son of very wealthy and famous parents."

Does Kangana Ranaut Want Shah Rukh Khan To Apologise Amid Aryan Khan's Drug Case? Her Instagram Story Hints So

Somy claimed that the star kid is paying the price of being the son of a famous superstar. She said that it's unfair that Aryan is being 'used' by the judicial system which is unfair, while crimes against women, young girls and men that occur on a daily basis go unnoticed.

On being asked about what would like to tell those people who might point out she is supporting someone being questioned for their involvement in something as illegal as drugs, Ali replied, "I would reiterate that he is a young man and that's what young men do. Why are we making him sound like a monster? There are homeless people all over the city of Mumbai passed out on pavements under the influence of drugs, why aren't the police going after them? Let me take a wild guess, because they are not Shah Rukh and Gauri's children."

Aryan Khan were arrested on October 3 when Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai.