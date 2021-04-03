Somy Ali On Her Ugly Break-Up With Salman Khan: There Was No Point In Confronting Him

In the last few days, former actress Somy Ali has been hitting the headlines for sharing some shocking details about her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Reportedly, she dated the Wanted actor for eight years before the couple called it quits in 1999.

After claiming that she had broken up with Salman Khan after he cheated on her, the Pakistan-born celebrity has now opened up about what triggered her to talk about her past in a tete-a-tete with News18.

Speaking about her ugly break-up with Salman, Somy told the entertainment portal, "I had said it 20 years ago as well and there was no point in confronting him as the relationship had already run its course irrespective of infidelity or not. It wasn't mentally feasible for me to stay there or confront him. Here's a perfect quote to describe the ending: "Once I ran to you, now I run from you."

On being asked if she would mend her ways with the Bollywood star in the near future, Somy said, "We didn't speak for a year after I broke up with him. Then, we spoke on and off here and there, but now I do not see any reason to do so. I wish him the best. He and I have both moved on and I am in a very peaceful place now."

Further, revealing the reason why she is talking about her past now, Somy said, "The scars, both physical and emotional. Speaking up and talking about what one has endured is the best form of healing and therapy."

In the same interview, Somy also said that she has no plans of making a comeback in showbiz as she feels she doesn't fit into that world and simply doesn't have the talent.

ALSO READ: Somy Ali Says She Hasn't Spoken To Salman Khan In Many Years; 'There's A Time When You Should Move On'

ALSO READ: Somy Ali Opens Up About Her Break-Up With Salman Khan; Says 'He Cheated On Me & I Broke Up'