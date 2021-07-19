Somy Ali Reveals Why She Prefers Not To Stay In Touch With Her Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan

Former actress Somy Ali was in a relationship with Salman Khan for eight years before they called it quits. Post that, Ali bid farewell to Bollywood and returned back to her studies in the US. Recently in a chat with a leading tabloid, Somi opened up on her current equation with the superstar. She said that she hasn't spoken to him since a long time, and she prefers to keep it that way.

Somy told ETimes that she and Salman, both have moved up in their respective lives, and that it's healthier for her to not stay in touch with him.

"I have not spoken to Salman in five years. I think it is healthy to move on. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don't know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999. I wish him all the best. I know his NGO is doing brilliant work and I am proud of his Being Human Foundation. Psychologically, it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him. It is good to know he is in a good place and he's happy, and that is all I care about," Ali told the tabloid.

She also talked about a film Buland with Salman that didn't see the light of day and called the movie's shelfing a metaphor for their relationship.

The former actress revealed, "Salman had just begun his home production and was looking for a leading lady to star opposite him in the film called 'Buland'. We went to Kathmandu to shoot; unfortunately, I was too young and new in the industry and there was some problem with the producers and the film was shelved. So it was a metaphor for our relationship I would say."

On being asked if she has any plans of settling down, Somy told ETimes, "I don't believe in the institution of marriage. I think it is an institution you cannot wait to get in, and once you are in, you cannot wait to get out. I am quoting one of my favourite writers here: I think marriage is just a piece of paper."

Earlier this year, in an interview with Zoom, Ali had claimed that she had broken up with Salman because he wasn't faithful to her. She had said, "We have moved on. It's been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It's as simple as that."