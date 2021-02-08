Somy Ali Says She Hasn't Spoken To Salman Khan In Many Years; 'There's A Time When You Should Move On'

Superstar Salman Khan's relationship with Somy Ali was a hot topic of gossip in the mid-90s. Unfortunately, things went kaput between them and the couple parted ways in 1999. Back then, a lot was written about their breakup in the media. Later, in an interview, Somy left everyone shocked when she mentioned Aishwarya Rai's name as the name for their split.

Soon, Somy left the film industry and returned back to the US to complete her studies. A few years later, she found her true calling with her organisation, No More Tears, which helps people who are mentally or physically abused.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Somy talked about her former flame Salman Khan and revealed if she plans to return back to showbiz.

Somy told the tabloid that she is not in touch with Salman Khan. The former actress was quoted as saying, "I haven't spoken to Salman in many years, and I think that's the best way to go about things. When people come into our life, we learn from them - what we should do and what we shouldn't. And there's a time when you should move on. However, I respect him for his foundation, and I have heard that they do phenomenal work. I did meet his mom, Salma aunty, who is among my favourite people in this world, when she was in Miami two years ago. It was wonderful to catch up with her."

Talking about what made her return back to US post her breakup with Salman, the Anth actress revealed, "In December of 1999, I decided to return to the US. The reason primarily was that the relationship had become very unhealthy. Keep in mind that I had dropped out of ninth grade, and had no education. I was yearning to go back and finish my education. I think that was the best decision I took, because had I not left thousands of people would not have benefitted from my organisation."

She continued, "Once I returned to Miami, I got a bachelor's degree in psychology. I have a certificate as a victim advocate, so I am trained to work with people who have faced abuse. I also have a master's degree in broadcast journalism."

At the age of 16, Somy had came to Mumbai from Miami to marry her 'teenage crush' Salman Khan.

"It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, 'I have to marry this guy!' I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy - Salman Khan. That night, I had a dream that I have to go marry Salman because he is going to be my saviour. Since she wouldn't relent, I called my dad. Of course, I didn't tell him why I wanted to visit India. I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them. I also told him that my biggest dream is to see the Taj Mahal, which I must admit, I haven't seen to this day. I was born in Pakistan and had lived there for a few years before I move to Miami, so I spent a week there, and then landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this "struggling actor", who was staying at a plush hotel," Somy recalled in her interview.

The former actress further admitted that she made a lot of mistakes. ETimes quoted her as saying, "I was exposed to things that as a teenager, no child should be exposed to. But I learnt a lot from those experiences. I also feel that I ruined some relationships because I was misguided by someone else. Other than that, I formed some amazing relationships."

On being asked if she plans to make her comeback on screen, Somy told the leading daily, "Bachpan mein nahi kar saki toh ab kya hoga? I have no interest in acting, but I will be facing the camera for a US-based network that will be filming a docu-series about the rescues that we carry out."

