Somy Ali: The Show Will Go On Given We Are Healthy And Well

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali, who currently runs an NGO called No More Tears in the U.S., has reacted strongly to the recent 15-days lockdown announcement made by the Maharashtra government that also puts a pause on the shootings of various TV shows, films and advertisements. She said that everyone had to bear the brunt of the misdoings by some.

She said, "I would say that some, not all, but in this instance, the 'some' who have behaved irresponsibly have caused this setback. However, our health and lives come first rather than worrying about going to a set. The show will go on given we are healthy and well. Other than that it's all senseless."

With the second wave of the Coronavirus hitting the country harder than the first one, Somy feels people should find new hobbies to keep themselves occupied.

"I hope people take this seriously the second time around and find creative ways to keep themselves occupied in their homes. Exercise, books, video chats with friends and family, and there is tons of good material to watch on Netflix, etc. Many ways to stay engaged without having to leave one's house," she said.

"I always say that we all have a book in us, so start writing your story or start writing short stories about imaginary characters that are intriguing. Do something productive, but please abide by the rules of the lockdown," Somy wrapped up.

