Sona Mohapatra Criticises Janhvi Kapoor's New Song 'Nadiyon Paar' From Roohi

A couple of hours ago, actress Janhvi Kapoor unveiled the latest track 'Nadiyon Paar' from her upcoming film Roohi, and it seems singer Sona Mohapatra is anything but impressed with the song. The song, which is a recreated version of the hit Shamur song, 'Let The Music Play' gets slammed by Sona on Twitter for losing originality.

She tweeted, "The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear - we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new."

Interestingly, many agreed with Sona and blamed the audiences as well for making remixes a hit.

A netizen wrote, "Blame it on the consumers as well...they happily lap up the constant shit being churned out by the likes of Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Badshah and the likes... such crap is reaping dividends so why would anyone go for a better product."

"Bottom line is that the Bollywood music industry terribly lacks in original Talent," wrote another netizen, agreeing with Sona's tweet.

Taking a sly dig at the music industry, another netizen replied to Sona's tweet saying, "Now they are remixing the old songs. Earlier they used to blatantly copy the Hollywood songs. So you see Bollywood has evolved. After remixing, I assume they may start having a new singer sing the original song."

Meanwhile, Janhvi is receiving praise for her sizzling look and sharp dance moves in the song, and we won't be surprised if the song turns out to be a hit among netizens.

On a related note, Roohi is slated to hit the theatres on March 11, 2021. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film also casts Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in key roles.

