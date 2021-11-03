Sonakshi Sinha Says She Will Send Huma Qureshi A Legal Notice After Her Recent Post

Huma Qureshi recently celebrated Halloween and took to her Instagram account to share a post in a mask and an all-black outfit. Reacting to the post, Sonakshi teased Huma saying that she will send her a legal notice for using her picture to look beautiful.

In her post, Huma Qureshi can be seen facing the camera with a folk art mask on with her hair down in an all-black outfit. "Happy Halloween #lol Photo from last night #soho #nights (sic)," Huma captioned the post. The comments section was filled with love from friends and fans, however, actress Sonakshi "Excuse me why are u posting my photos without my permission? And passing them off as your own."

Take a look at the post,

Sonakshi Sinha Says Star Kids Lose Out On Films Too; 'But Nobody Goes Around Crying About It'

Taking the joke to another level, Sinha also shared shared the picture on her Instagram profile and left a comment saying, , "Stop posting my pictures as your own just for compliments. Sending you legal notice."

Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma's brother, reacted to Sonakshi's comment, "@aslisona hahahahahha yahan bhi cheating (cheating here too)." Sonakshi replied, "@saqibsaleem she just wants ppl to tell her she's pretty so she's using my photos now saqu. Pls samjhao isko (Please make her understand)."

Meanwhile, Huma who recently visited London shared pictures with director Gurinder Chadha and London mayor Sadiq Khan recently. She captioned her post as, "So cool meeting with the Mayor of my favourite city in the world - London @sadiq and my darling @gurinder.chadha #london #dairies @britishfilminstitute #londonfilmfestival."

Ajith Kumar Will Not Have A Love Interest In Valimai, Confirms Director H Vinoth

On the work front, Bell Bottom along with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Adil Hussain. She will be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming film Valimai, also starring Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

On the other hand, Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, will soon be seen in the horror-comedy, Kakuda. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.