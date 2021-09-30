Sonakshi Sinha Says Star Kids Lose Out On Films Too; 'But Nobody Goes Around Crying About It'

The tragic demise of a Bollywood actor last year had sparked a debate on nepotism and insider-outsider in Bollywood. Meanwhile, we have often seen many actors and actresses with no connections in the film industry speaking about how they had been replaced by star kids in various projects. However recently in a chat with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha shared a different perspective on this topic.

The actress took an indirect jibe at people claiming that they have been dropped out of films because of star kids and said that she too has lost out on projects in the past. Sonakshi called it a 'part and parcel of the job.'

The Akira actress told the news portal, "Of course. Who hasn't? Like this whole star kid debate is useless because it is not like no star kid hasn't lost out on a project because of somebody else. But nobody goes around crying about it. It's okay, sab ke saath hota hai (it happens to everyone). Deal with it, dude. That's life. There is no point talking about spilt milk."

She further added, "Chalo, forget me. My father also, who was not a star kid, has lost out on many projects. It happens to every actor, it's part and parcel of the job. It's not something which is so unheard of or so new, it happens to everyone and it has been happening. Like I said, it's part and parcel of the job, you move on with your life, work hard and keep at it."

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg in 2010 and has starred in films like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, R...Rajkumar amongst others. She was recently seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Her upcoming projects include Reema Kagti's Amazon Prime Video web series Fallen and Aditya Sarpotdar's Kakuda.