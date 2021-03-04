Sonakshi Sinha: I Started Putting On Weight Because I Couldn't Find Time To Work Out; I Was Just Working

Sonakshi Sinha made a smashing debut in 2010 with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg, and since then, the actress never had to worry about getting projects. In the last ten years, Sonakshi did many films including Rowdy Rathore, R Rajkumar, Lootera, Akira, Mission Mangal, etc. However, after a point of time, the actress realised that owing to her workaholic nature, she's unable to give time to herself, (space) which lead her to putting on weight. Hence, Sonakshi decided to slow down.

Calling it a conscious decision, Sonakshi said, "I realised, at some point, I was burning out. I had literally no time for myself. I started putting on weight because I couldn't find time to work out, and was just working and working. That's why you have to keep yourself happy, and spend more time on yourself, the better you are able to do that at work as well."

Sonakshi has no qualms about admitting that she was an avid workaholic, but owing to the same reason she became a cranky person.

"I realised myself that I was getting tired and cranky. I wasn't able to find time to do painting, gym, and these things are very important for your personal growth. That's when I thought you should do one thing at a time - enjoy work, personal life as well. I have been happier since," claimed the 33-year-old.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Hima Das For Being Appointed As DSP Of Assam; Says 'Just Looking At This Makes So Proud'

With respect to work, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in theatres, but owing to the ongoing pandemic, the makers decided to release the film on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also casts Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Sinha On Comparison With The Actress: She Took The Legacy Ahead