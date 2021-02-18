Sonali Bendre Recommends Priyanka Chopra's Memoir Unfinished To Every Parent With Daughters

Actress Sonali Bendre has already finished reading Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir Unfinished, and she could not stop lauding the Aitraaz actress for the same. Bendre took to Twitter to shower praise on Priyanka's memoir and wrote, "@priyankachopra has been a dear friend for years, & I'm so so proud of what she has accomplished. Her memoir #Unfinished is an inspiring, intimate, vulnerable recounting of her journey so far."

Sonali further added that through the memoir, she learnt so many things about the Bajirao Mastani actress, and recommended it to every parent with a girl child.

For the unversed, Unfinished charts Priyanka's early days, family life and her career in Bollywood and Hollywood.

"I learnt so much more about her through this book & this conversation. The book decodes the mind of this achiever, & shows us the power of one woman, as she breaks barriers in every profession she decides to venture into - as an actor, producer, philanthropist, investor, entrepreneur, and now a New York Times 'bestseller' author. I recommend this book for every parent with daughters. As always, I wish you all the very best PC. I hope all of you enjoy this conversation as much as I did."

Along with the sweet note, Sonali also shared a clip of her interaction with PeeCee, wherein the duo touched many topics that the latter has mentioned in her memoir. From speaking about baring her vulnerability in the memoir to projecting herself as a strong woman, PeeCee spoke about many things that her fans would love to hear. Check out the video below...

Meanwhile, Priyanka was quick to reciprocate the love she got by replying to Sonali's tweet saying, "Sonz... thank you for those kind words. Loved chatting with you on #Unfinished. Let's plan that coffee soon."

