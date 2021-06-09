Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Anand Ahuja Wishes His Wife With A 'Wallpaper' Connection

Bollywood's fashion icon Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today (June 9). While fans have been pouring in birthday wishes for her, she went on to receive a beautiful message from her husband Anand Ahuja on this day. Anand's birthday wish for Sonam also had a connection with his phone wallpaper.

Talking about the same, Anand shares a throwback black and white picture of his with his wife wherein they attended an event together. While Anand can be seen looking dapper in formal attire, Sonam Kapoor looks chic and beautiful in a low-cut full-sleeved jumpsuit. The actress had further paired up the look with dangler earrings, glares and a chic hairdo.

Not only this, Anand soon revealed in the next picture that the gorgeous photograph of him with his wife is also his phone wallpaper. He captioned the same stating, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you're the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor." Take a look at the same.

Sonam was quick to react to the same stating, "Hahaha love you so much." Anand also has come up with an Instagram filter to celebrate the special day of his wife. The filter resembles spectacles with bunny ears with a heart in between.

Apart from this, Sonam Kapoor's father and actor Anil Kapoor also shared an emotional birthday wish for his daughter. He wished the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress by a series of her childhood pictures. He captioned the same stating, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor, watching you grow every day has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You're strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favourite things about you." He also expressed his satisfaction that Sonam and his son-in-law Anand Ahuja are safe and healthy at their home in London.

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also sent her a beautiful flower bouquet on this special occasion. The Dilli 6 actress also shared the same on her social media handle. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in the movie The Blind that will be helmed by Shoma Makhija.