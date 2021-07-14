Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled Over Her Fashion Choice As She Breaks Down At Airport While Hugging Anil Kapoor

Sometimes, internet could be a brutal place. Actress Sonam Kapoor who is well-known for her fashion game, got trolled mercilessly for her outfit that she wore for travelling to India. Sonam returned from London to India after a long time and was spotted at the Mumbai airport. To pick her up from the airport, her dad Anil Kapoor arrived at the do and welcomed her with a warm hug.

Sonam also got every bit emotional seeing her dad after a while and broke down at the airport. While some netizens were in awe of Sonam's bond with her father, others were hell-bent on trolling the Neerja actress for her fashion choice.

Sonam wore a skirt and paired her look with a blue-coloured blazer. She kept her hair open and was spotted in no makeup look.

"What a dumb outfit. And she thinks she is a fashion star," wrote a netizen.

"What is she wearing??? What fashion is this?" commented another user on Sonam's viral picture.

"If we wear these clothes, these movies show us characters like behenji type but when they wear it, it is a fashion statement," reacted another user to Sonam's latest airport look.

"Sonam has Zero fashion sense....and she is self claimed fashion icon," wrote one more user disappointed with Sonam's fashion sense.

Don't you think netizens were too harsh on her airport look? After all, same netizens diss the idea of 'ideal airport look'.

With respect to work, Sonam will next be seen in Blind.

(Social media posts are unedited.)