Sonam Kapoor Has An Epic Reaction To Her Husband Anand Ahuja's Anniversary Post

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to make their fans go gaga over their 'Everyday Phenomenal' love story. The couple had recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 8, 2021. Anand recently took to his social media handle to share some beautiful pictures in the form of a late anniversary post for his wife. Not only this, but Sonam also had an epic reaction to the same.

Talking about the post, in one of the pictures, Sonam and Anand can be walking down the street with the sun shining bright behind them. In another picture, the couple can be seen all smiles for the camera wherein Anand can be seen clad in casual yellow attire while Sonam looks pretty in a checkered blue and white dress. Anand can be seen walking hand in hand with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress in the last black and white picture.

Anniversary Special: Did You Know Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Love Story Started With Facebook Friend Request?

He captioned the same stating, "always #everydayphenomenal... since I didn't get to post this on our anniversary, sharing it now." However, Sonam had an adorable reaction to the post. The Zoya Factor actress commented on the same stating, "Love you love you love you.. come to bed now" along with a hug emoji. Take a look at the post.

Sonam Kapoor Shares Lovely Birthday Wish For Jaya Bachchan, Praises Her Grace And Smile

Earlier Sonam Kapoor's father and actor Anil Kapoor also shared some delightful pictures of the couple on his social media to mark their third wedding anniversary. The actor had captioned the same stating, "3 down...forever to go!! Happy Anniversary!! @anandahuja @sonamkapoor Missing you'll more than usual today!! Stay Safe! Take Care and you know I love you both always." Take a look at the post.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare in 2015, Sonam Kapoor also revealed how her love story with Anand Ahuja began. She revealed that Anand had actually wanted to set her up with one of his friends but instead she talked to him more. The actress reveals that her now-husband also had sent her a Facebook request after which they started bonding even more. The actress had made a cute revelation in the interview wherein she said, "I asked him (Anand), "Do you still want me to talk to your friend?" He said, "No, No! Not at all. Talk to me. I'm keeping you for myself"."