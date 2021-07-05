Sonam Kapoor Is Thankful She Did Not Marry Someone From Bollywood; 'Their World View Can Be Very Limited'

Away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai, actress Sonam Kapoor is elated to spend some quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja in London. In her recent tete-a-tete with Vogue, when Sonam was asked if she feels like home in London, she said, "I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries," adding that she's lucky to have found her husband in someone who doesn't belong to the film industry.

Sonam Kapoor Calls Pay Gap In Film Industry 'Ridiculous'; Explains Why She Can Afford To Stand Up To It

Elaborating her statement about not marrying anyone from the industry, she said, "Thank god I didn't meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It's all about what's happening in Bollywood."

When asked if any change in her daily life surprised her recently, she said, "This is the first year that we've spent every night together. Usually, we travel so much. I've realised that we're obsessed with each other and we have a lot of fun together."

She went on to add that she and Anand are often recognised together, because they always step out holding hands.

Sonam Kapoor Flooded With Film Offers; Actress Wants To Challenge Herself As An Artist

"As brown people, we're everywhere. I was in Scotland and there were Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Middle Eastern people everywhere, and they're all obsessed with Bollywood. People are like, 'Oh, that sounds like awkward Sonam Kapoor.' I think I sound weird."

Jhanvi Kapoor spotted outside gym in sporty look; Watch video | FilmiBeat

With respect to work, Sonam will next be seen in Blind- a remake of a South Korean thriller co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.