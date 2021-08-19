Sonam Kapoor Shares Lovely Pictures Of Her 'Khaandaan' From Antara Marwah's Baby Shower

It is celebrations galore for the Kapoor family. Right after Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on August 14, now Rhea's cousin and actor Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Marwah are expecting their first child together. The couple hosted a baby shower for their close family and friends recently. This called for yet another special family gathering for the Kapoor clan. Sonam Kapoor also shared a beautiful picture of the family posing together on the occasion.

Talking about the same, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture wherein she can be seen posing with her sister Rhea Kapoor and her siblings Mohit Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The soon-to-be mother Antara Marwah was also all smiles in the picture in yellow traditional attire. While Sonam looked resplendent in white attire, Rhea, Shanaya, Khushi and Anshula opted for silver, blue, green and pink traditional lehengas respectively for the occasion. Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in their yellow and cream coloured sherwanis. Take a look at the post.

Sonam Kapoor mentioned in the comment section that her cousin Janhvi Kapoor and her brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were missed on the occasion. The same family picture was also shared by Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor on their social media handles. Mohit Marwah had tied the knot with Antara in February 2018 in Dubai.

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding Party: Sonam, Shanaya, Khushi & Anshula Have A Blast

Rhea Kapoor's Wedding: Bridesmaids Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Doll Up In Lehenga [Pictures]

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding with Karan Boolani was a delightful affair with all the close family members in attendance. Anil Kapoor also hosted a bash for the newlyweds after the wedding ceremony. Sonam had won the internet by sharing a lovely picture with Rhea. The picture had Rhea looking elegant in a white ethnic bridal attire that she paired up with statement jewellery and a veil. While Sonam looked pretty in a sky blue lehenga that she paired up with a gorgeous Maangtika. Take a look at the post.

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress captioned the post stating, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by the heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor."