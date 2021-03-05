Sonam Kapoor Misses Her 'Soulmate' Sister Rhea Kapoor On Her Birthday; Wishes Her With Some Sweet Memories

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor never fail to shell out some major sibling goals. On Rhea's birthday today (March 5, 2021), the Zoya Factor actress shared a bunch of throwback pictures to wish her 'soulmate' along with a sweet note.

Sonam who is currently in London, wrote that this is the first time when she is not with Rhea on her birthday and expressed her love for her doting sister. The actress treated fans with some of her unseen moments with Rhea including one from Sonam's wedding reception wherein the Kapoor sisters are seen grooving to the music.

Sonam's birthday note for Rhea read, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor, first birthday I've missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more. No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters 🥂 🎂 👯‍♀️ "Even our phrasin'...Sounds like it's coming from one. Nobody's sweating...When we're dueting...Cause we're having such fun."

See her post.

Workwise, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor which was based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel by the same name. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of Shome Makhija's Blind in which she will be essaying the role of a blind girl.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled For Asking About COVID-19 Vaccine On Twitter

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Says Women Are Soft Targets In Bollywood; 'Your Moral Character Is Questioned'