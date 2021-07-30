Sonam Kapoor Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Husband Anand Ahuja; Calls Him 'Light Of My Life'

When it comes to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, the couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other in public. So when Anand turned a year older (July 30, 2021), his wife dearest took to her Instagram page to pen a mushy birthday post for him in which she called him 'the best partner, lover and friend'.

Sharing an unseen picture, the Neerja actress wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you're the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomenal 🌟 💫 💗 @anandahuja." In response, the birthday boy wrote, "My beautiful.. love you! 😍❤️ @sonamkapoor."

In the photo, Sonam is all smiles while hugging her husband. The Khoobsurat actress looks stunning in a floral Bardot dress while her husband opts for a formal look with a white turtleneck shirt.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes poured in from corners for Anand on Sonam's post. While Shanaya Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon, celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "Happy birthday darling @anandahuja 😘."

Recently in an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam had praised Anand and called him "a feminist and like-minded". She was quoted as saying, "I'm really lucky to have met someone who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank goodness I haven't met someone who is from the same industry as me because their view of the world can be very limited, it all depends on what's going on in Bollywood."

On being asked if anything surprised her, the actress said, "This is the first year we spend every night together. Usually we travel a lot. I realized that we are obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together." Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

With respect to work, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind which is a remake of a Korean film by the same name.