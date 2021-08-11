Sonam Kapoor's Fee For Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Will Leave You Surprised!

After playing the female lead in Delhi-6 and Raanjhanaa, Sonam Kapoor teamed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra again for a special appearance in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Bhaag Milkha Milkha. The actress essayed the role of Biro.

In his memoir Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had opened up on his amazing journey with Sonam and revealed that the actress had accepted only a token amount for her cameo. He said that Sonam benevolently accepted a sum of Rs 11 for her brief role.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the filmmaker mentioned in his book, "Sonam Kapoor benevolently accepted to play a guest appearance for a princely sum of Rs 11 only for her brief portrayal of Biro."

Sonam Kapoor Recalls How People Mocked Her After Aisha Release; 'It Forced Me & My Sister To Grow Up A Lot'

He further wrote, "She chose to accept Rs 11. She had a special appearance in the film. Both of us shared an amazing journey with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she is needed for just 7 days for the shoot and she praised us for trying to say something so beautiful, about the partition of this country and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she wanted to contribute to the film as well. It was very nice of her."

R Madhavan On His Kissing Scene With Soha In Rang De Basanti: I Could Only Think Of Saif Socking My Face

In his book, Mehra has also documented how he was affected by the failure of Delhi-6. He has written, "I was going deeper and deeper into a dark hole. Unable to take it anymore, I drowned myself in alcohol. I wanted to drink myself to death - to sleep and never get up. I could see how much pain I was bringing to Bharathi (his wife) and our daughter, Bhairavi, who was now in her pre-teens. My son Vedant was observing and things were eroding between us. I remained careless and insensitive to the people I loved the most."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's recent outing Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur, released on Amazon Prime Video last month.