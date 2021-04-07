Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja’s Lockdown Life Screams Fun And Togetherness

Sonam Kapoor is one of those celebs who never fails to keep her fans updated about some fun aspects of her professional and personal life on her social media handle. Be it her photoshoots or some fond moments with her family, the actor shares it all. Recently she shared some delightful glimpses of her lockdown with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam who is currently residing with her husband in London shared some videos of him on her social media handle. In one of the videos, Sonam quickly shifts the focus to Anand who can be seen working out in their room. The Neerja actor captioned the same stating, "Lockdown Life With @anandahuja."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Is A Visual Delight As She Turns Cover Girl For A Magazine, See Pic

Sonam also went on to share a series of videos wherein she can be seen engaging in fun banter with her husband. The video has the I Hate Luv Storys actor lying on her bed while she captures her husband who is busy on his phone. The two can be seen having a conversation in an endearing manner. Take a look at the glimpses from the video.

Meanwhile, the actor recently also turned cover girl for a magazine. She shared a series of stunning pictures from her photoshoots which had sent her fans into a frenzy. One of the pictures had the Dilli 6 actor sitting on a bench while flaunting an exquisite look.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Misses Her 'Soulmate' Sister Rhea Kapoor On Her Birthday; Wishes Her With Some Sweet Memories

The actor can be seen sporting a sleeveless white coloured silk duchess satin dress with a mid-slit which she has teamed up with loose black trousers. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor paired up the look with statement earrings and her wavy hairdo. It was her dramatic and embellished eye mask that stole the show in the look. Take a look at the post shared by the Veere Di Wedding actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film AK Vs AK. The movie starred her father and actor Anil Kapoor along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and was helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She will now be seen in the thriller movie Blind which has been directed by Shome Makhija and also stars Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.