Sonam Kapoor Is A Visual Delight As She Turns Cover Girl For A Magazine, See Pic

Sonam Kapoor is a true blue fashionista. Be her photoshoots or public appearances, the actor never fails to disappoint the fashion police. Recently Sonam turned cover girl for a magazine and one of her looks from the same is nothing less than a visual delight.

Talking about the same, Sonam can be seen sitting on a bench while flaunting an abstract yet chic look. The Neerja actor can be seen donning a sleeveless white coloured silk duchess satin dress with a mid-slit which she has paired up with loose black trousers. She has paired up the look with statement earrings and a wavy hairdo. However, it is her dramatic and embellished eye mask that steals the show in this look. Take a look at the post shared by the Dilli 6 actor.

Her look from the photoshoot garnered several praises from her fans. However, one of the most unmissable reaction came from her father and actor Anil Kapoor. He reacted on the post stating, "Phenomenal." Her uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor also were all praises for Sonam's look from the photoshoot.

Apart from that the actor also shared another stunning picture from the photoshoot. She can be seen wearing an exquisite hot pink ballroom gown with dramatic sleeves and a thigh-slit. She could be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile in the beautiful picture. The picture was once again quick to receive several thumbs-up for the I Hate Luv Storys actor. Her father Anil Kapoor commented on it stating, "Absolutely beautiful...one of the best covers" with some heart emojis. Her cousin and actor Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to the same leaving some red heart emojis. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor. The film also starred South sensation Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role and was based on author Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name. She will now reportedly be seen in the film The Blind. The movie will be helmed by Shome Makhija and will be produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

