Sonam Kapoor Welcomes 2021 With Beau Anand Ahuja, Says She Is Looking Forward To The Best Time Of Her Life

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to welcome the New Year on Friday and shared her optimistic plans for 2021. The actress said she is ready to take on the new year alongside 'the love of my life', and husband Anand Ahuja.

Sharing a loving picture on Instagram with Anand, Sonam said that she plans on living to the fullest in 2021. "This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I'm only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren't looking back at all..." the caption read.

The picture showing Sonam and Anand sharing their midnight kiss garnered more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being uploaded on the photo-sharing app. Fans also took to the comments section to wish the happy couple, best wishes for the new year.

Meanwhile, Sonam has already started shooting for her upcoming film in Glasgow and is excited to begin work in the new year after the pandemic. Last week, she shared an announcement post for the film on Instagram with the picture of the film's clapboard. The caption read, "Best way to start 2021."

The crime thriller titled Blind is said to be directed by Shome Makhija and also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. The film reportedly follows a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. It is set to release in 2021.

