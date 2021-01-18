Soni Razdan Backs Rhea Chakraborty; Calls Her An Innocent Victim Of A Very Twisted Design
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who has been under scrutiny since the untimely death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput last year, is slowly resuming back to her normal life. Recently, she was spotted hanging out with some of her friends including Rajiv Lakshman of Roadies fame.
While the actress is also gearing up to get back to work, a Twitter user recently wrote how Rhea has possibly lost her chance at a career in Bollywood. Senior actress Soni Razdan came to Rhea's defense and targeted certain sections of the media who seemed to have declared Rhea guilty before the court gave its verdict, and demanded her arrest.
Soni Razdan Defends Rhea Chakraborty
Replying to the tweet, Soni Razdan wrote, "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won't anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway."
When Rumi Jaffery Talked About Rhea Chakraborty's Bollywood Comeback
Earlier, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery who is one of Rhea's close friends, had told Mid-day that the actress will be soon returning to the big screen. "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back," he was quoted as saying.
2020 Was A Trying Year For Rhea Chakraborty
The actress got embroiled in a controversy after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case of abetment of suicide against her. She even spent a month in jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found proof of her consuming and possessing drugs. Rhea was later released on bail.
ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Hangs Out With Roadies Fame Rajiv Lakshman; Latter Calls Her 'My Girl'
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Lashes Out At Instagram For Failing To Curb Abuse On Social Media