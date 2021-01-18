Soni Razdan Backs Rhea Chakraborty; Calls Her An Innocent Victim Of A Very Twisted Design

Soni Razdan Defends Rhea Chakraborty

Replying to the tweet, Soni Razdan wrote, "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won't anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway."

When Rumi Jaffery Talked About Rhea Chakraborty's Bollywood Comeback

Earlier, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery who is one of Rhea's close friends, had told Mid-day that the actress will be soon returning to the big screen. "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back," he was quoted as saying.

2020 Was A Trying Year For Rhea Chakraborty

The actress got embroiled in a controversy after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case of abetment of suicide against her. She even spent a month in jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found proof of her consuming and possessing drugs. Rhea was later released on bail.