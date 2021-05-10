Sonu Nigam Lashes Out At People Slamming Him For Not Wearing A Mask While Donating Blood

Singer Sonu Nigam recently took to social media to share a few pictures of himself donating blood amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also posted a video in which he urged people to do the same as there's going to be "an acute shortage in India soon."

While some lauded Sonu's act, there were a few people who criticized Sonu for not wearing a mask while donating blood. A Facebook user commented, "He still doesn't get it after so many people dying from corona wear your mask sonu."

"You are donating blood, good, that doesn't mean you have to open your mask and get clicked. Your face will not change with mask. It might disappear without mask," another user wrote on Nigam's post.

Upset by the hate comments, Sonu lashed out at the trolls and wrote about responding to them in the 'language (they) deserve'. He said, "For the Einstiens here, let me answer you in the language you deserve. Saale gadhon (donkeys), ullu ke patthon (Idiots), one is not allowed to wear a mask while donating blood. Kitna giroge saale leftists (How low will you stoop, you Leftists)?"

Meanwhile, Sonu recently inaugurated the blood donation camp in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai, and also donated 250 oxygen canisters for BMC and ambulances.

Speaking about the same, the playback singer told IANS, "There are 250 oxygen canisters here, of different capacities. Patients who are being transported in ambulances, from home to hospital, it's for them. We're making these canisters available for BMC and ambulances."

"Rather than waiting for the crisis to arrive and then start looking for a solution, it is a lot easier to foresee the problems and start looking for solutions right away. That's what I am doing here, trying to make arrangements for the crisis," he further told the news agency.

Further, Sonu will also be a part of virtual event on Monday (May 10, 2021) to raise funds for oxygen supply.