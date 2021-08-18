Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy And Bharat's Top Influencers Launch #EkNumber Challenge On Josh App First Anniversary

Josh, India's largest short video maker app has become a trendsetter with its finest mix of top content and latest trends within a short span of time. On the first anniversary of Josh app, the platform has got plenty of reasons to celebrate this milestone in a big way. Currently the No.1 short video app in the market, Josh now has the crème de la crème of upcoming talent and established influencers in the community.

A champion of content, with 2 billion videos played everyday and the best team managing 20,000+ content creators, Josh has been ruling the social media platform with its mint fresh approach. Be it coming up with creative initiatives like #BlueWarrior to support the country during difficult times or teaming up with the biggest celebrities and brands, Josh has always been a step ahead of others with its out-of-the-box ideas.

#EkNumber Challenge

As Josh clocks a year in August 2021, it's time to celebrate this achievement! On the occasion, Josh has come up with a special challenge titled 'Ek Number', which will be spearheaded by two of India's most popular stars, actors Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy. This challenge kicked off on August 17, across the categories of dance, fashion, food, comedy and fitness. Sonu and Mouni are leading the #EkNumber challenge across the five genres with the influencer Tribes of Josh also coming together to participate across eight languages of India. The Tribe includes some of the top influencers on Josh like Faisu, Sameeksha, Eshan, Madhura and Shadan and celebrities like KPY Bala, Kings United-Suresh, Ranveer Brar and Ruhi Singh. These influencers will be shortlisting the best 120 upcoming talents on Josh who will survive this 10-day streak with their unique content.

#IAmABlueWarrior: Josh App Launches Fundraiser To Help COVID Warriors And Frontline Workers

Josh users have to upload the #EkNumber videos using the following 6 hashtags:

#EkNumber

#EkNumberDanceStar

#EkNumberFashionStar

#EkNumberFoodStar

#EkNumberComedyStar

#EkNumberFitnessStar.

Upload your #EkNumber Challenge videos here!

What's the prize, you ask? Well, the winners will get a chance to enroll into the Josh Academy and be the next Ek Number content creator. What's more, the winners will get a BIG cash prize of Rs.50,000 each and stand a golden opportunity to rub shoulders with the top celebrities and role models!

To make the first anniversary of Josh even more hip and happening, the short video app is also coming up with the 'Ek Number' music video, a rap rendition of the song 'Josh Mein Aaja' composed by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes.

Along with this, Josh will also be rolling out an IG Filter and Josh Filter and hashtags to add more to the fun!

Watch this space for more details on this exciting challenge from Josh.