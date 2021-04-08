Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap & Anubhav Sinha Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

With many younger Bollywood artists testing positive for Coronavirus, many others are getting their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. After celebs like Shefali Shah, Jimmy Shergill, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Rana, the recent additions are actor Sonu Sood and filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha.

On Wednesday, Sonu Sood shared that he received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. Talking about the vaccination process the actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive Sanjeevani which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated."

He also shared a picture of himself getting the shot by a male nurse. He can be seen wearing a black shirt and a black mask. Take a look at the post,

Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021

Meanwhile, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Anurag who recently wrapped up Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu, simply shared a picture of himself pointing at his arm.

Sinha on the other hand, recently wrapped up Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek. He took to his Twitter account and posted a smiling picture of himself after receiving the vaccine. He added a caption saying, "Done!!!"

The centre rolled out the vaccination process in the country for senior citizens and for people above 45 years of age from April 1, 2021. However, the surge of new cases since March has led the Maharashtra government to impose a partial lockdown in the state with night curfew and weekend lockdown.

