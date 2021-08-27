Sonu Sood Appointed As Brand Ambassador For Delhi Government's 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme

Actor Sonu Sood who came into spotlight for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Delhi government's new education initiative called 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this announcement during a digital briefing on Friday after his meeting with Sood.

Under this programme, people experienced in their professions will be encouraged to mentor group of children enrolled in Delhi government schools. As the face of the Desh Ke Mentor initiative, Sood has appealed to citizens across the country to step forward and support children's education and take the nation to a brighter tomorrow.

The actor said, "I am impressed by the transformation in Delhi government schools in the past year. High quality education for all children, whether rich or poor, is the key to a brighter future for the country. We need to come together and do our share for nation building. I urge the youth of India to come be a part of Desh Ke Mentors."

Sonu Sood is passionate about children's education and believes in "har hath me kitab." The actor was accompanied by his friend Karan Gilhotra, Philanthropist and Founder of Plaksha University.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have worked very hard to transform Delhi's government schools. Now we want to make education a people's revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader. We are delighted to have onboard Sonu Sood, who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless services to the nation."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood stepped forward to lend a helping hand to those affected by the crisis.

His Sood Charity Foundation has been helping thousands of deserving students achieve their educational and professional goals, whether through financial assistance or through its efforts to prepare students for a professional career. In order to ensure their continued schooling, the foundation has also prioritised financial assistance to children who have lost a parent/guardian to the deadly pandemic.