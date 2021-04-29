Sonu Sood Asks Free Education For The Children Who Lost Their Parents To COVID-19, Requests Govt For Same

Actor Sonu Sood has turned messiah for numerous people ever since the onset of the pandemic. The actor was responsible for tirelessly arranging transportation and food for the migrants during the first wave of the pandemic last year. Looking at the disastrous effects of the pandemic this year, he has again been actively providing the basic necessities like oxygen cylinders, beds, medicines and all the other COVID-19 resources for the people. Now the actor has taken to his social media handle to make an important plea for the government.

Sonu took to his social media handle to share a video wherein he can be seen requesting the government to provide free education to the children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 second wave. The Happy New Year actor captioned the same stating, "Need to come together for every individual who's lost a loved one in this pandemic." Sonu then begins the video by saying that this is his request for all the state governments as well as the organizations who wish to help.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Shares Glimpse Of Continuous Notifications On His Phone Of People Asking For Help

The actor says that many people have seen the unfortunate loss of their loved ones during the COVID-19 second wave. Sonu tells that children within the age group of 8, 10 to 12 years of age have lost their mother, father or even both their parents. The Simmba actor added that he is wondering about their future in this situation.

Also Read: Sonu Sood On His Efforts To Fight Against COVID-19: People From All Over The Country Are Struggling

Sonu then says that it is his request to the central and state government as well as to the organizations that wish to help that there should be a rule formulated that should allow the education of these children, right from their school to college to happen free of cost. The actor said that this rule should be implied for all such children irrespective of whether they are from a government or a private school. He also mentioned that this rule should take place even if such children decide to do any course in their future like engineering, medical or any other field. Take a look at the actor's video.

Earlier Sonu Sood had shared a glimpse of the notifications on his phone arriving continuously. These messages were from people asking him for help with COVID-19 resources. He urged more people to come forward and join him on this mission.