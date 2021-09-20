Sonu Sood Breaks His Silence Amid Tax Evasion Allegations; 'You Don't Always Have To Tell Your Side Of Story'

Actor Sonu Sood is in the news ever since the Central Board of Direct Taxes alleged that the actor and his associates have evaded tax of over Rs 20 crore. It has also accused the Simmba actor of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad for helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week the I-T department had conducted surveys for four days in a row on various premises of Sonu Sood and a Lucknow based real-estate agency. Reportedly a land deal between Sonu's firm and the real estate agency was under the scanner.

Sonu Sood Evaded Tax Worth Over Rs 20 Crore, Says I-T Department

Amid these allegations, Sonu has now broken his silence and issued a statement on his social media handle. The actor wrote that every rupe in his foundation is awaiting its turn to save a life. Further, he took a dig at the I-T department and mentioned that he had been "busy attending to guests" for four days.

Sonu wrote, "You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy."

He continued, "In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life. Kar bhala, ho bhala Ant bhale ka sab bhala (if you do good, good things will happen, all's well that ends well).

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

Sonu Sood hit headlines last year for his philanthropic efforts to lend a helping hand to those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. From aiding migrant workers to reach back their hometowns to arranging hospital beds and medicines for those affected by the virus, the actor won everyone's hearts with his relentless humanitarian work.