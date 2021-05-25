Sonu Sood Condemns Wastage Of Milk In His Honour; Requests Fans To 'Save For Needy'

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic raised its ugly head in the country, Sonu Sood has been winning hearts with his philanthropic work so much so that the actor is being hailed as 'messiah' for people affected by the pandemic.

From helping migrant workers to reach their hometowns during the first lockdown last year to helping with healthcare facilities like arranging beds, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and more during the second wave of COVID-19, Sonu's transition from a reel-life hero to a real one has been in the news for a long time.

Recently, fans from Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh poured milk on Sonu's picture as a token of appreciation for his humaritarian work after he had set up an oxygen plant in the city. While the Dabangg actor was humbled by the gesture, he also had an advice for them.

Sonu reacted to a video of fans pouring milk on his pictures on his Twitter handle. He requested them to save that milk for the needy rather than wasting it on his pictures. The actor tweeted, "Request everyone to save milk for someone needy."

Humbled ❣️

Request everyone to save milk for someone needy.🙏 https://t.co/aTGTfdD4lp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

Last week too, Sonu had shared a similar video of fans pouring milk on his life-sized poster in Andhra Pradesh and captioned it as, "Humbled." However in turn, the actor got bashed on social media for not condemning the wastage of milk. This time, Sonu decided to be a little careful with his choice of words while posting such videos.

On the other hand, television actress Kavita Kaushik had earlier slammed Sonu's fans for wasting milk and tweeted, "We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!!"

Speaking about his philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 crisis, Sonu had said in an interview that it is the responsibility of every individual to take it on their shoulders to give back to the society during these trying times.