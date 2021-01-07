Sonu Sood Denies BMC's Allegations Of Converting Juhu Residential Building Into Hotel Without Permission

Sonu Sood Has Denied BMC's Allegations

On the other hand, Sonu Sood has denied all allegations. The actor claimed that he always had the permission for the construction, and was waiting for the clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). After receiving the notice, Sonu reportedly moved the city civil court against the BMC, but was not given any interim relief.

Sonu Sood's Statement On BMC's Allegations

In his official statement denying the allegations, Sonu was quoted as saying, "I have taken approval for change of use from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn't come due to COVID-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don't come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC's complaint in the Bombay HC."

Sonu Sood Will Be Seen In Film Titled Kissan

Talking about his work, Sonu Sood recently announced his upcoming film titled Kissan. Fans have speculated that the film will be based on the ongoing farmer's movement in the country.