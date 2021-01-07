Sonu Sood Denies BMC's Allegations Of Converting Juhu Residential Building Into Hotel Without Permission
After Kangana Ranaut, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against actor Sonu Sood for illegal construction. While an FIR is yet to be filed, BMC is actively conducting a preliminary investigation, claiming that the actor has converted the six-storey Shakti Sagar residential building into a hotel, without obtaining the necessary permissions.
A report by Times of India revealed that the BMC had reportedly sent a notice to Sonu Sood. The complaint mentioned that the actor continued with the 'unauthorised development even after the notice was sent to him'.
The case first emerged back in October 2020. BMC's complaint further read, "It has been found that Sonu Sood has instituted/ commenced/ undertaken/ carried out development or changed the user of land. Unauthorised addition/ alternations beyond the approved plan and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from the competent authority."
Sonu Sood Has Denied BMC's Allegations
On the other hand, Sonu Sood has denied all allegations. The actor claimed that he always had the permission for the construction, and was waiting for the clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). After receiving the notice, Sonu reportedly moved the city civil court against the BMC, but was not given any interim relief.
Sonu Sood's Statement On BMC's Allegations
In his official statement denying the allegations, Sonu was quoted as saying, "I have taken approval for change of use from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn't come due to COVID-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don't come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC's complaint in the Bombay HC."
Sonu Sood Will Be Seen In Film Titled Kissan
Talking about his work, Sonu Sood recently announced his upcoming film titled Kissan. Fans have speculated that the film will be based on the ongoing farmer's movement in the country.
