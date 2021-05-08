Sonu Sood Expresses Grief Over COVID-19 Patient's Death Whom He Had Got Airlifted To Hyderabad

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has emerged to be nothing less than a superhero with his philanthropy work. Last year, the Dabangg actor won hearts when he made sure that the migrant workers reach their hometowns safely during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, Sonu and his team are working relentlessly to help those facing the brunt of the second wave of the pandemic.

From helping people in availing oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, medical facilities to providing them with food and shelter, the actor has been doing it all. Recently, Sonu had helped in getting a critically ill COVID-19 airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad. Further, he had got her accomodated in Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad when he came to know that she needed a special treatment called ECMO.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old girl who had lost almost 85-90 per cent of her lungs due to COVID-19, breathed her last on Friday (May 7, 2021).

A heartbroken Sonu Sood took to his Instagram page to mourn her demise with a heartfelt post. Captioning his post as "This world will always miss you," Sonu wrote, "Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night. Rest In Power My Dear Bhrarti. You fought the last month like a complete tigress on an Ecmo machine. Even though i never met you, you'll Always hold a very speacial place in my Heart. My condolences to her entire family, I'm going to meet them very soon. life is genuinely unfair at times. "will miss you bharti."

See his post.

Sonu who has been actively making use of social media to help people in availing COVID-19 resources, recently tweeted about how 'helpless' he felt when he could not make someone avail of a bed in the ICU.

He wrote in his tweet, "When I fail to get an ICU bed for someone who needs it the most & want to save a loved one, I feel so helpless. Wish I had a magic wand & every thing could fall right but the reality is I will sleep with a prayer to give me time till tomorrow. I will make it happen. Just pray."

However, the next day, he shared an update on his tweet and wrote, "N yes.. we got the bed. Day begins on a positive note." Sonu had recently battled COVID-19. Following his recovery, the actor had posted a picture himself wearing a facemask and showing negative sign with his fingers. He had captioned the snap as, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative."