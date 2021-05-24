Sonu Sood Expresses Grief On Losing People He Was Trying To Save From The Pandemic, Says 'Feel Helpless'

It is not a hidden fact that Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working to help people in the ongoing COVID-19 second wave. The actor had taken up the responsibility to arrange food and transportation for the migrants in the first wave. He has now been working towards providing the basic COVID-19 resources like the hospital beds, plasma, vaccination, medicines and oxygen concentrators to the people most affected by the virus. However, recently the actor took to his social media to express his sadness on not being able to save some people from the pandemic.

Talking about the same, the Happy New Year actor stated that losing a COVID-19 patient whom he has been trying to save is equivalent to losing his own family member. Sonu added that it is extremely difficult to face the family members of the people whom he had promised to save. The actor went on to say that he had lost few such patients on Sunday (May 23) whom he was trying to save.

Also Read: Sonu Sood To Get Oxygen Plants Installed In Kurnool And Nellore, Says Time To Support Rural India

Sonu Sood further stated that the families with whom he was in touch at least 10 times a day will now lose touch with him forever. He concluded the post by adding that he feels helpless in this situation and a broken heart emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the Jodha Akbar actor.

Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless.💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 23, 2021

Earlier, Sonu took to his social media handle to announce his new initiative wherein he will be installing oxygen plants in districts like Kurnool and Nellore in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Dabangg actor had ordered these plants to be distributed in the most COVID-19 affected states in the country. He has also sought the permission of the necessary authorities like the collector and the municipal commissioner. The plants will be installed in the month of June.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Reacts To His Andhra Pradesh Fans Pouring Milk Over His Life Size Poster

Sonu Sood went on to add that he is very happy to announce that the first set of his oxygen plants will be set up at the Kurnool Government Hospital and another one at the District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP. The Entertainment actor added that this will be followed by the installation of more plants in the other needy and oxygen-deprived states. He concluded the tweet by stating that it is time to support rural India.