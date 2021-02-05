Sonu Sood Feels Vindicated On Getting Relief From SC In Illegal Construction Case; Says 'Justice Prevails'

Actor Sonu Sood took to social media and said that he is feeling vindicated after a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, heard his plea in the Supreme Court in the matter of 'illegal' construction on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

The Dabangg actor withdrew his petition, which had challenged the BMC notice sent to him for the alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Juhu.

According to a report in Indian Express, the apex court orally observed that no coercive action be taken against Sonu until the civic authorities decide on his application for regularisation.

Meanwhile, the actor took to his Twitter page and revealed that his construction was legal. Sood further added that he has complete faith in the judiciary system.

He wrote, "'Peace is not the absence of war but the presence of justice' - Harrison Ford. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has finally given me a breath of fresh air and time to take corrective measures. The structure was always legal, despite it being coloured otherwise. I feel vindicated since I have always had utmost and complete faith in the judiciary, and have always strived to abide by the law. My sole endeavour has been to conduct my business in a fair manner, with all the requisite permissions and clearances as may be required in law."

"Unfortunately, I have had to suffer at the hands of certain persons with nefarious designs, who were out to malign my image. My request to everyone is to not give in to the demands of such people, who masquerade as social activists, but are essentially not. May better sense prevail upon them. My special thanks goes out to the team at Lawmen & White. Its partners, Adv. Ujjawal Anand Sharma, Adv. Prashant Sivarajan & adv. D.Kumanan, have been a constant source of support. In the end, as always, justice prevails."

Sonu captioned his post as, "Justice Prevails."

Earlier, on January 21, Bombay High Court judge Justice Prithviraj Chavan, had dismissed Sood's plea and said that the law helps only those who are diligent.

