Sonu Sood Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For 'Sister' Farah Khan: There Can Never Be Another You

Sonu Sood in 2020 has been all praise for friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. The actor on January 9, 2021, took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts and shared the sweetest birthday wish. Farah Khan born on 9 January 1965, turns 56 today. The choreographer turned filmmaker has been one of the biggest names in the industry for decades. Some of her biggest blockbusters include Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, etc.

Sonu shared a picture with Farah Khan on Instagram and captioned the post as, "Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family and my everything. Faraaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh.. there can be never another YOU. LOVE YOU LOADS. @farahkhankunder."

Sonu had also revealed that many Bollywood celebs had reached out to provide support to his initiative during the lockdown. He had told BT, "Rohit Shetty congratulated me, Tabu got in touch with me, my good friend Farah Khan calls me everyday and keeps a check if I need any help. She also volunteered to offer drinking water to these migrants. I am really happy that a lot of people joined in to offer funds and food too."

Farah reportedly had also helped reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensured them menstrual hygiene during the lockdown. Praising the filmmaker, Sonu Sood had said on Twitter, "Farahhhhh...You have been a saviour for many during this pandemic. So proud of you.. always?"

Other film fraternity members also shared their best wishes for Farah Khan. Director Punit Malhotra shared a cute selfie on his Instagram story and wrote, "To the sexiest woman I know... happy birthday @farahkhankunder thank you for always being there, love you."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora shared a picture with Farah and wrote, "Happy bday my kameeni @farahkhankunder... making me dance to your tune since '98...love you my friend." Actress Parineeti Chopra said that she is missing briyani lunch with Farah. Sharing a picture she added, "Hottest with mostest, Happy Birthday Mam."

Talking about work, Farah Khan last directed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Happy New Year. The action-comedy released in 2014 and also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff.

