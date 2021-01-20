Sonu Sood Inspires More Selfless Acts: Swimmer Who Saved 100s Of Lives Starts Ambulance Service In Sood's Name

Sonu Sood garnered a lot of fame for his goodwill gestures amid the pandemic, and is now inspiring more people to do more good. Shiva, a swimmer who has reportedly helped save 100 people from drowning in the Hussain Sagar Lake (Hyderabad), has bought an ambulance and named it after Sonu Sood.

The actor was also present at the inauguration of the Sonu Sood Ambulance Service and said, "I feel privileged that I came for this ambulance inauguration. All thanks to Shiva. I have heard a lot about him that he has been saving lives and helping people and we need more Shivas (people like him) in our society so everyone should come forward and help others," Sonu Sood told the reporters.

He added that the ambulance service will also save many lives. He believes COVID-19 has taught everyone that people have to come forward like a family and help others. "People like Shiva, they inspire others and they inspire the society. It feels happy that this (ambulance service) will also help a lot of needy people and help save many lives, Sonu Sood added.

Sonu also shared pictures of the inauguration with his fans on Twitter. He quoted a tweet and wrote, "Our first step.... Miles to go. Thank you sir."

Shiva, who has been called 'Tank Bund Shiva' for his brave acts, received donations for his selfless deeds . "People have donated money to me for my family. But I spent that amount to purchase an ambulance. I named the ambulance as Sonu Sood Ambulance Service because I was inspired by his good work," Shiva told the reporters at the event.

Shiva, who has been living near Tank Bund for over the past two decades, started rescuing people who jump into the lake to commit suicide or fall accidentaly, after the death of his younger brother by drowning. He often also helps police retrieve bodies from the lake.

