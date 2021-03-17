Sonu Sood Is Ready To Chant 'Shaadi Ke Mantra' For Fan Who Asks Actor To Sponsor His Wedding

Sonu Sood often makes headlines for his witty response to trolls and fans and this time, the actor has joked about sponsoring a wedding. Over the past year, Sonu Sood has been asked to sponsor for many necessities like medical bills, plane tickets, school fees, house rent among others, but the actor didn't seem phased by the recent request.

Earlier this week, a fan reached out to the Bollywood actor on Twitter and made a peculiar request. He asked Sonu if he would sponsor his wedding. "Sir aap shaadi karwa denge kya (Sir, would you get me married)?", the tweet read.

Sonu too had a witty response as he said, "Kyun nahin.. shaadi ke liye mantra bhi padh dunga! Buss ladki dhoodne ka kasht aap kar le (Why not? Will read the mantras at the wedding as well. Just take the trouble of finding a girl.)"

Notably, the actor recently launched his blood bank app. Talking about his recent philanthropic work he told IANS, "Sonu For You was conceived by me and my friend, Johnson. Every time someone needs blood on an urgent basis and we share the same on social media, we receive responses from many. So we thought, why not come with an app that serves the same purpose?"

He added, "Going to a blood bank to search for a certain blood group can take a long time especially in cases of rare blood groups. Every year, 12000 patients in India die due to a lack of donated blood. With this app, we want to convey the message that our 20 minutes can save someone's life."

On the work front, Sonu will be seen in Akshay Kumar's upcoming period film, Prithviraj and in Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Acharya. He will also begin work on Kisaan as the leading actor.

