Sonu Sood On His Efforts To Fight Against COVID-19: People From All Over The Country Are Struggling

Sonu Sood's endeavour to connect the distressed with the right source of help and provide support to the needy has been the biggest support amid the pandemic for many. The actor recently opened up about his effort to fight COVID-19 and said that he is on the phone 24x7 "trying to cope with the enormity of this pandemic."

The actor told spotboye.com that he is working with 25-30 technicians to create a state-wise support system. "I know that people from all over the country are struggling to try to find the right channels to source their needs. We are instrumental in bringing the needy together with those willing to provide help," he told the portal.

The actor also revealed that he has been trying to provide hospitals beds, injections, medicines, oxygen to people all over the country. He said that people often get in touch with them for pandemic needs like plasma, injections and oxygen.

He added that the group has been very cautious when providing help and taking help from others. "We verify the source offering help before putting it out there. If someone from Patna or Bhatinda calls for a hospital bed or a ventilator we immediately connect them to the right source for what is needed. It is a very authentic highly professional platform," said Sonu.

Sonu Sood has inspired many celebrities to extend support for the needy by using their national-wide reach. He said, "In fact, we need many many more celebrities and influencers to come forward to offer help. The best part of helping the needy is that the more you do it the more there is to do."

He added that more people need to come forward and help. "The need grows, and so does the number of people coming forward to help. Our technical, suppliers vendors are all in place. We are a growing community of the needy and support providers," said the Dabangg actor.