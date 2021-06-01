Sonu Sood Reveals He Is In Touch With COVID-19 Orphans, Says 'Orphaned Children Are Equally Vulnerable'

Actor Sonu Sood's humanitarian efforts are those battling with COVID-19 have been winning him several laurels. From providing people with COVID-19 resources like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, Remdesivir injections and plasmas to spreading awareness around the vaccination, the actor has been doing it all. Recently he has also opened up on staying in touch with children who have lost one or both their parents to the virus.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the Happy New Year actor said that he is fully aware of the condition of those children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. The actor added that he is also in touch and is aware of families who have lost their main earning members to the virus. Sonu Sood further spoke about requesting the government to make the education of the COVID-19 orphans free and to provide regular pension to the families who have lost their main earning member.

Elaborating on the same, the Jodha Akbar actor said, "11-12 states have already announced free education for kids and some pension. But I think much more needs to be done in this matter. Efforts to help Covid orphans need to be more consolidated. We need to find a more permanent financial solution to the crisis. Compensation and pension should go not only to children in government schools but also in private schools. Orphaned children are equally vulnerable in every situation. Why look at only children in government schools."

For the unversed, Sonu Sood had taken to his social media handle to share a video wherein he could be seen requesting the government to provide free education to the children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 second wave. The Simmba actor captioned the same stating, "Need to come together for every individual who's lost a loved one in this pandemic." Sonu had begun the video by saying that this is his request for all the state governments as well as the organizations who wish to help.

The actor had said that it is his request to the central and state government as well as to the organizations that wish to help that there should be a rule formulated that should allow the education of these children, right from their school to college to happen free of cost. He had added that this rule should be implied for all such children irrespective of whether they are from a government or a private school. Actress Priyanka Chopra had also backed up his initiative.